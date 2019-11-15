BRYAN — Injuries are as much a part of football as penalty flags and overpriced stadium nachos.
For the second year in a row, the Hawks must find a way to overcome that type of adversity as they prepare to face Needville in the bi-district round. Last season, the Bluejays prevailed 42-28.
Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum said a few of his players will get their first taste of what the postseason feels like tonight at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
“We tell everyone there’s three seasons within the season,” Drum said. “There’s your non-district season, the district season and then the playoff season where everyone is 0-0 again. The only difference is if you lose, you’re done.
“We’re going to have to have some younger kids step up.”
The Hawks were without both of their starting defensive tackles last week against Liberty Hill and surrendered 364 rushing yards during a 31-7 loss. The defeat dropped Canyon Lake to the No. 4 seed in the district, which set up a first round matchup against District 13-3A-I champion Needville.
Drum said his team must do a better job of slowing the Bluejays’ ground game, which is led by bellcow running back Ashton Stredick (1,956 yards, 25 touchdowns).
“They’re relying a little more on their running back this year,” Drum said. “A little more one-dimensional, but they’re still dangerous and can still throw it. You stack up to stop the run and they’re going to throw it over the top on you.”
Junior Trevor Baker has stepped into the signal caller role for Needville and has thrown for 1,495 yards and 20 TDs in addition to 14 interceptions. His top targets on the outside are Dax Bridges and Vincent Villarreal, who have combined for 1,030 yards and 14 TDs on 41 receptions.
Two-way player Walker Warncke has added 11 grabs for 220 yards and two scores in addition to his solid play as a member of the Bluejays’ secondary, where he leads the team in total tackles (77).
“They’re a well-rounded team,” Drum said. “The top priority is to stop [Stredick] and make someone else beat us, because he’s really good.”
On defense, Needville features two big bodies up front — sophomore defensive lineman Bryant Jones and senior Blake Boenisch. Jones stands 5-10 and weighs 240 pounds, while Boenisch is listed at 6-3 and 300.
The tandem has combined for 102 tackles, including 27 behind the line of scrimmage. Jones is the team’s sack leader with eight.
The Hawks will look to get their ground attack moving in the right direction again after being held to 117 total yards by Liberty Hill. Canyon Lake was unable to sustain drives and punted six times a week ago while also losing one fumble.
Drum reports that a player or two is expected back from injury this week, which should help the Hawks as they embark on another trip to the Class 4A Division I playoffs. Canyon Lake can also draw upon the postseason experience of Drum and his staff, which saw the 2014 squad record a 49-26 upset of district champ Waco La Vega in the first round.
The Hawks are hoping history repeats itself in 2019.
“If you beat the No. 1 seed, you take over that seed basically — that’s what we tell our kids,” Drum said. “We did it five or six years ago against La Vega up there in Liberty Hill. It happens all over the state. Why not us?”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight in Bryan.
