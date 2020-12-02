GEORGE WEST — The Cougarettes moved a win away from claiming a Class 5A Region IV title on Tuesday night after breezing past Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3-0 at George West High School.
Canyon (24-1) remained red hot in the playoffs and notched their third straight sweep after eliminating the Lady Hornets by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team has now won 21 matches in a row dating back to the second week of the regular season.
