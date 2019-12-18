SAN MARCOS — A modest lead at intermission gave way to a second-half avalanche for Smithson Valley Tuesday night against San Marcos in its 2019-20 district debut.
Playing on the road, the Lady Rangers (16-3, 1-0) used a 19-7 run in the third period to seize a commanding 15-point lead. Head coach Matthew Sutherland’s squad eventually secured a 56-36 triumph over the Lady Rattlers, who came into the contest ranked No. 25 in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Smithson Valley received a boost from the trio of Gabby Elliott (18 points), Anika McGarity (13 points) and Tanyse Moehrig (13 points), who combined to register nearly 80% of their team’s scoring output on the night. Brianna Grell and Trinity Garrett each added three points and tallied four and five assists, respectively.
Garrett also pulled down eight rebounds, while Moehrig added nine boards.
The Lady Rangers are now set to host New Braunfels Friday night at 7 p.m.
