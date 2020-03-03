KERRVILLE, Texas — Texas Lutheran’s 2019-20 women’s basketball season came to a close Saturday with an 87-54 loss to 12th-ranked Trinity in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship semifinal.
At Schreiner University, Trinity advanced to the SCAC title game, avenging last season’s title game loss to the Bulldogs in TLU’s Memorial Gymnasium.
TLU finished its season with an overall record of 12-15. Trinity improved to 23-3 overall. The Tigers defeated TLU three times this year.
The Tigers jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 38-15 at the half.
Trinity out-scored TLU in each quarter.
The Bulldogs shot 37.1 percent from the field and turned the ball over 24 times. TLU went 5-for-22 from the three-point line.
Five Tigers scored in double figures. Abby Holland led Trinity with 14. She added six rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Kasey Hairell, TLU’s senior forward, led the Bulldogs with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Morgan Rodriguez and Cami Davis each scored 11.
The game was the final collegiate contest for six Bulldogs seniors: Tara Molina, Jordan Estrada, Cami Davis, Dominique Campos, Kasey Hairell, and Anna Koenig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.