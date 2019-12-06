SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers haven’t missed a beat under new head coach Matthew Sutherland.
Smithson Valley improved to 10-2 on the young season Tuesday night at home after defeating San Antonio Johnson 61-54. The win was the Lady Rangers’ eighth in a row heading into this weekend’s Canyon-New Braunfels Tournament.
Smithson Valley relied on a balance scoring effort against the Lady Jags, as Anika McGarity provided 14 points and the tandem of Torrie Palomino and Brianna Grell chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Gabby Elliott tallied nine points and eight rebounds on the night, while Trinity Garrett finished with five points and seven assists. Tanyse Moehrig added six points and five boards.
NB girls outduel Tigers
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Lady Unicorns edged Dripping Springs 51-49 Tuesday night on the road in non-district action.
New Braunfels (8-2) was led by Kailee Mulkey’s 23 points and also saw Jordyn Hofmann chip in 10 points. Brie Sosa and Meredith Sherrerd each finished with five.
Head coach Jamie Moore’s team is now set to co-host its home tournament, which continues through Saturday.
Cougarettes tame Brahmas
SAN ANTONIO — Canyon picked up its eighth win of the season Tuesday night in the Alamo City after outlasting MacArthur 43-36.
The Cougarettes (8-2) used a 15-7 run in the third quarter to gain the advantage and fended off the Lady Brahmas in the final stanza.
Kirstyn Drum tallied 13 points for head coach Zeb Burleson’s team and Emery Black posted 10 in the triumph. Stephani McMonagle continued her solid start to the 2019-20 campaign by contributing eight points.
Canyon will look to pile on even more wins this weekend as it competes in its home tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.