Mark Oberholtzer and Georgianna Slanina-Wertz No celebrate after Slanina-Wertz scored a goal during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Kenedi Spradling kicks the ball upfield during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Rhyan Hopper runs after the ball toward the goal during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Canyon defender Taylor Crull passes to a teammate during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Easton Arrieta shoots the ball during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Arrieta went on to score the goal. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Taylor Baugher fights for the ball during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Caroline Kuhn gains control of the ball during the game against Seguin on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Cougarettes won 9-0. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
