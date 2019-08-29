SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels absorbed a 3-0 setback Tuesday night in San Antonio at the hands of the Reagan Lady Rattlers.
Reagan won by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18 to drop the Lady Unicorns to 18-12 overall.
Madison Glassco provided a team-high eight kills in the loss and Lena Baumann delivered 23 assists. Edie Welch supplied 14 digs in the defeat.
New Braunfels is now set to host Antonian Friday night at 6 p.m. in a non-district contest.
