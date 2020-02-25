Each of the last 14 times it took the field, the John Paul II girls soccer team was simply unbeatable.
The Lady Guardians (16-1 overall) capped a dream season Friday at Waco ISD Stadium by defeating Dallas Covenant 4-1 to capture the TAPPS Division III state championship on a chilly morning. John Paul II capped the 2020 campaign on a 14-match winning streak and was buoyed by Emilie Rompel’s hat trick during the title contest in Waco.
“What the girls have achieved this year is special — we are so proud of them,” first-year head coach Caolan O’Gorman said. “The girls have a really close bond and always work hard for each other. To finish the season with 14 straight victories highlights the strength of character on this team. We are truly blessed to have such a fantastic team of players, coaches, trainers, managers, administrators, teachers and parents at St. John Paul II Catholic High School.”
The Lady Guardians and Knights battled through an entertaining first half that remained scoreless until Rompel beat her defender from 25 yards out and ripped a left-footed shot past the keeper and into the upper half of the net. The goal was assisted by freshman Madison Migura, who set up the tally with a header.
John Paul II took its one-goal advantage into intermission, but Dallas Covenant recorded the equalizer in the first 18 ticks of the second half. However, John Paul II’s response came almost immediately, as Rompel finished a pass from teammate Cecilia Lopez into the corner of the net to put the Lady Guardians back up by a single goal at 2-1.
Rompel later capped her hat trick in the 62nd minute thanks to some deft passing from Elizabeth Seebeck, Lopez and Madeline Seebeck, who then added the final goal of the match.
The last tally came in the 68th minute as Madeline Seebeck’s left foot met a cross from Rompel and propelled the ball into the goal and past a frustrated Knights keeper.
John Paul II goalkeeper Peyton Pusateri made a number of nice saves to preserve the three-goal margin down the stretch and help clinch the program’s first state championship.
The Lady Guardians’ defense also received stellar work from Olivia Rosales, Mia Heyburn, Adrianna Shuck and Julianna Micklitz. Grace McCracken also contributed to a solid display defensively.
John Paul II looks to be a TAPPS soccer powerhouse for quite a while, as O’Gorman only had one senior — Rosales — and a pair of juniors — Shuck and Caroline Miller — on the roster for 2020. The other 15 are underclassmen, including nine freshmen who will only get better with more varsity experience.
