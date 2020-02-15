SEGUIN — The Lady Knights clinched the No. 2 playoff seed out of District 26-6A Friday night after securing a 58-44 triumph over Smithson Valley at Seguin’s Goldie Harris Gym.
The Lady Rangers (27-7 overall) will represent 26-6A in the upcoming postseason as the No. 3 seed and will face the runner-up from District 25-6A in the bi-district round.
During Friday’s setback, Trinity Garrett supplied a team-best 14 points, while Gabby Elliott nearly compiled a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Tanyse Moehrig added nine points and eight boards in the loss.
Steele’s Zaya Price led all scorers with her 19 in the contest.
