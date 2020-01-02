BRAZOSPORT — New Braunfels Christian fell to 14-11 with a pair of losses in the final day of the Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills Holiday Tournament.
The Wildcats trailed early on against Denton Calvary in Saturday’s opener and never got right side up. Elijah Sexton had 11 points and Hayden Holcombe 10 in the 58-36 loss.
The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the floor with 16 turnovers.
In the nightcap, NBCA lost to San Marcos Home School 52-47, with Sexton’s 18 and Holcombe’s 12 points leading the way. NBCA led by six, 24-18, at the half, but the Panthers came out with an 18-7 third period to turn the tide. The Wildcats closed the lead to two points late but gave up a Panther trey to close the door.
“We played so much better,” head coach Tony Brubaker said of the contest against San Marcos Home School. “We actually competed with some purpose and made a lot of positive plays.
“The weekend was good for us to get ready for a tough district slate in the new year. We have to get ready in a week to face four teams that are all tough to beat.”
New Braunfels Christian Academy is set to begin district play on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with a road game at San Antonio Keystone at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.