2019 IN REVIEW
There were many local sports stories that captured the area’s attention this past year. Now it’s time to count down the top 10 from an eventful 12 months. Here are Nos. 10 & 9:
10. JPII boys basketball makes history — twice
It’s safe to say that head coach Forrest Blackwell has got his program moving in the right direction.
The John Paul II boys basketball team closed the 2018-19 campaign with a history-making moment after collecting its first-ever playoff win against Austin Texas School for the Deaf. That victory sent expectations soaring for the 2019-20 season, and the Guardians have already delivered during the opening few months.
John Paul II became the fastest team in program history to reach 10 wins on Dec. 17 after outdueling Nixon-Smiley 47-33 on the road. The Guardians overcame cold shooting to pick up their seventh win in a row and recently added an eighth consecutive victory against D’Hanis on Dec. 20.
The sky appears to be the limit for John Paul II boys hoops going forward.
9. Senior Little League All-Stars make regionals
The New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars embarked on an incredible run this past summer that led them all the way to Louisiana for the Southwest Regional Tournament.
And while New Braunfels’ goal of making it to the World Series in Delaware came up just short, it was quite a ride for the entire team.
New Braunfels battled back from a 10-1 deficit against Calhoun in sectionals during a decisive Game 3 to win 18-15 and advance to the Texas East state tournament in El Campo. New Braunfels once again showed its mental toughness in a high-pressure situation by defeating Channelview 12-6 to sew up the state title.
But the Senior Softball All-Stars’ run was about more than wins and losses. The former teammates of Isabella Scott helped honor her memory while being coached by Scott’s mother, Lilly.
