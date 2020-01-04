SCHERTZ — The Smithson Valley girls remained unbeaten in district competition Friday night on the road after grinding out a 49-37 victory at Clemens.
The Lady Rangers (19-3, 3-0) held the Lady Buffs to just 27% shooting from the field while connecting on 54% of their own field goal attempts.
Head coach Matthew Sutherland’s team held a 9-2 edge after the opening quarter and added a 17-8 run in the third to seize command for good.
Tanyse Moehrig posted a double-double for Smithson Valley with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Anika McGarity (13 points), Trinity Garrett (10 points) and Gabby Elliott (10 points) all finished in double figures as well, while Brianna Grell dished out six assists.
The Lady Rangers are now slated to host Canyon Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Spring Branch.
