FISCHER — The Hawks went toe-to-toe with District 13-4A-I newcomer Austin LBJ throughout Friday’s league opener, but the Jaguars used a second-half shutout to help record a 21-14 win in Fischer.
Canyon Lake (2-4, 0-1) took a slim 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter, but LBJ’s Andrew Mukuba — a Clemson commit — reeled off a 59-yard touchdown run that proved to be the difference. The Jaguars (2-1, 1-0) added the 2-point try on a run by Javen Bellinger and held off the Hawks’ final chances to force overtime for a second week in a row.
