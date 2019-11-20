BULVERDE — Behind a 41-point effort from junior Elijah Sexton, New Braunfels Christian Academy ran past IDEA-Monterrey Park 68-48 Tuesday night at home.
Sexton connected on 14 of his 21 field goals and 13 of 15 free throws. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 5-5 on the season.
Senior Hunter Holly added 19 points in the win as the ’Cats raced out to a 19-11 first quarter advantage and led 41-20 at the half. IDEA got 15 points from junior Jacob Munoz and 12 points from junior Jeremiah Burrell.
“We came out with so much more energy than the last time we faced IDEA,” Coach Tony Brubaker said. “We lost by two at their place three weeks ago and tonight we played without both starting guards and won by 20 points. We played with just six players tonight and played with such energy.”
This past weekend, NBCA defeated a tough Holy Cross team 70-43 in the semifinals of the Gateway Tournament Saturday but fell short in defending its title after losing to TMI 51-44.
Sexton had 23 points and 17 rebounds in the win over Holy Cross and added 16 points and 10 boards in the finals loss. Junior Hayden Holcombe had 14 points in the semifinal win, connecting on seven of nine shots from the floor, while junior Boone Stamps added 11 points in each game, going 6 for 11 from 3-point range in the two games.
“We played solid against Holy Cross, defending and scrapping and holding them down the whole 32 minutes,” Brubaker said. “That’s a tough task, but we did a great job of rebounding after losing Friday night. Our effort was good despite playing with only seven healthy bodies much of the weekend.”
NBCA opened the tournament by beating an overmatched IDEA-South Flores squad 69-23. The Wildcats then downed the JV squad from Castle Hills 77-20 before falling to TMI in the last pool play game, 66-38.
In the semifinals, the Wildcats led 19-6 after one and 40-14 at the half to the previously-unbeaten Knights. Sexton’s 17 rebounds led a 44-32 advantage in the game, and NBCA defensively held Holy Cross to 27% shooting. The Knights finished just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.
TMI turned the tables, though, connecting on 11 of 16 from long range and leading by 13 at the half and 15 after three, but the Wildcats managed to cut the lead to six before falling by the final margin of seven.
NBCA returns to action Friday at home against Marble Falls Faith Academy.
