The Lady Unicorns’ first act of the 2019-20 season drew rave reviews Tuesday night as New Braunfels ran San Antonio Brennan out of the gym during a 69-44 victory at home.
It was the regular season debut for new head coach Jamie Moore, who watched her team utilize an up-tempo pace that led to plenty of steals and points in transition. The Lady Unicorns (1-0) led 19-8 after the opening stanza and continued to pull away for the remainder of the contest.
“I think we set the tone pretty early for what the game was going to be like, and our press has a whole lot to do with that,” Moore said. “It’s hard to play against somebody who’s in your face the entire time.”
New Braunfels also moved the ball extremely well, especially for its first game within a new system. Guards Alexis Atkinson, Braylyn Sosa and Kailee Mulkey took turns dishing out assists as the Lady Unicorns poured on a steady flow of offense against the visiting Lady Bears.
Ten of New Braunfels’ 11 players scored at least one point during the rout.
“That’s something we talked about before the game,” Moore said. “We can’t be a one-man show. We’ve got to make sure that everyone contributes — for now and for the future.”
Both teams began the game with an icy few possessions, but the Lady Unicorns quickly heated up when Sosa drilled a 3-pointer and then found Chloe Koessath open for an easy bucket. Moments later, Mulkey sailed to the rim to convert a layup following a steal by Meredith Sherrerd.
New Braunfels kept Brennan from finding any rhythm in its half-court offense, but the Lady Bears fought their way to the free-throw line numerous times in the second quarter as the fouls piled up on both sides. The Lady Unicorns weathered the storm to take a 32-19 lead into the half and then doubled that advantage in the third period.
Mulkey led a parade to the basket that saw New Braunfels embark on a 15-4 run to open the second half. The quarter was later capped by a perfect give-and-go by Sosa that led to a bucket and a foul.
Sosa, a sophomore, finished with 14 points in her first varsity contest for the Lady Unicorns.
“She’s going to be a really special player,” Moore said of Sosa.
The Lady Unicorns led by 26 entering the final stanza and coasted across the finish line. Mulkey provided a game-high 20 points for New Braunfels, while Sherrerd added 10 points and also drew praise from Moore.
“Extremely skilled player inside and out,” the coach said. “It’s hard for teams to know who to put on her — a guard, a post? It doesn’t matter, she’s going to score the ball.”
Kossaeth added eight points in the win, while Jordyn Hofmann, Haley Sollohub and Cassie De La Fuente each chipped in four points. Hofmann was also a force in the low post on defense and recorded seven blocked shots.
The Lady Unicorns will look to move to 2-0 on the young season this Saturday when they travel to Boerne to take on Champion at noon.
“We looked pretty solid tonight, so hopefully we can keep it up,” Moore said on Tuesday. “It’s a huge deal that everybody contributed. We definitely have some things that we need to work on, but it’s a great start to the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.