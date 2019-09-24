SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley notched its first District 26-6A victory of the season in emphatic fashion Friday night at home by sweeping East Central in three sets.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s Lady Rangers won by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 26-24 and improved to 18-13 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Smithson Valley’s Esther Du’Glas provided a match-high 10 kills in the triumph, while Lily Sandoval and Shaylan Wright each dished out 10 assists. Ashley Acuna notched 21 digs along the back row and Kate Myles registered a pair of blocks, while the duo of Austin Burrell and Jack Mesa both served up three aces.
The Lady Rangers are now slated to head to Converse to take on 26-6A opponent Judson tonight at 7 p.m.
