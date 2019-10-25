The bad news for New Braunfels after four District 26-6A games is that the team has already wandered into must-win territory.
The good news is that it’s nothing new for the Unicorns.
Head coach Glenn Mangold’s team faced the exact same situation last season as it headed into its contest against San Marcos. For the second year in a row, New Braunfels (4-3, 1-3) is in dire need of snapping its current three-game slide if it hopes to qualify for the Class 6A postseason for the first time since 2016.
“It’s not a surprise to any of us with the district that we’re in, but we’ve got to play a compete game in every phase — otherwise the outcome is up in the air,” Mangold said. “We’re just working and concentrating on this week and making sure we play our best game and fix some of our issues.”
There won’t be any room for error for the Unicorns when the Rattlers roll into town tonight, even against a San Marcos squad that has experienced its own struggles this season and comes in at 0-7.
The Rattlers have lost to Hays (41-13), Johnson (49-14), and Laredo United (28-23) before opening league play with defeats against East Central (42-38), Judson (62-14), Steele (56-3) and Clemens (58-24).
However, Mangold said San Marcos has plenty of firepower on offense.
“They have a quarterback, No. 15 Alex Garcia, who can throw it real well and also run it as well, but the connection is between him and No. 6, Takai Magett,” Mangold said. “They’ve been getting the ball on deep throws to him and working underneath routes with him as well, and No. 10 Diego Cruz is their leading receiver yard-wise. They throw the ball to those two guys and move the ball down the field and they’ve scored some points on a lot of people.”
Defensively, San Marcos pursues the ball well and has an aggressive front seven that usually likes to dial up as much pressure as possible.
“They really run to the ball and are very persistent,” Mangold said. “Also very physical.”
New Braunfels has seen its own offense slowed by a combination of penalties and turnovers, which must stop as the Unicorns aim for a late-season surge.
Sophomore running back Ryker Purdy leads the team in rushing with 524 yards and seven TDs, while Lucas Dorrow’s 32 catches for 350 yards and five scores paces the receiving corps. Junior quarterback Peyton Driggers comes into tonight’s game with 1,646 total yards and 24 TDs as a dual-threat player.
The defense has seen middle linebacker James Windrow step up in the absence of Matt Littlejohn, but Littlejohn returned to action last week and will look to add a spark over the last three weeks of the regular season.
At this point, though, New Braunfels is 100% focused on taking care of business against the Rattlers.
“We need to get a win against San Marcos,” Mangold said. “Then we’ll worry about next week when that shows up.”
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium. It will be New Braunfels’ homecoming game.
