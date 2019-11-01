Regardless of what has transpired in the past several weeks — good or bad — the Unicorns once again find themselves in a position to earn a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season.
New Braunfels (5-3, 2-3) picked up a key win last week over San Marcos in a 48-7 rout that gave the Unicorns a much-needed boost of confidence — and an even more important bump in the District 26-6A standings.
The stretch run begins tonight for New Braunfels when 26-6A title contender Clemens (7-1, 5-0) rolls into town for a showdown at Unicorn Stadium.
“It’s been a great week of practice and they’re excited about the challenge ahead of them the next two weeks,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “We’ve got to play really good for four quarters and we can’t have a lapse in one of those quarters against Clemens. We know that if we give a great effort and play well, we’ll have a chance to win.”
The Buffaloes have enjoyed a stellar season thanks to a lockdown defense and an offense that focuses on the run game. Junior quarterback Max Didomenico took the reins last season and his since breathed new life into Clemens’ rushing attack.
Didomenico comes into tonight as the Buffs’ leader in passing yards (967), rushing yards (952) and total touchdowns (26).
“He’s the focal point of their offense for sure and he can do it with his legs or with his arm, so we’ll just try to limit him in those big plays and make them try to do something else,” Mangold said.
Junior running back A’mari Williams shares the backfield with Didomenico and has run for 511 yards and five scores. Mangold called him a “shifty” back with “really good speed.”
The Buffaloes also have good size along the O-line, which has excelled at providing lanes for Didomenico and Williams.
“They have a good-sized line again the year and they play more well together as a group, so that will be a concern of ours,” Mangold said.
Wide receivers Andrew Edwards, Vicente Perez and Kailub Thigpen can all take advantage of defenses that creep up toward the line of scrimmage to try and slow the run. The trio has combined for 72 receptions, 757 yards and nine TDs through eight games.
Even when Clemens is forced to punt, its defense has stood tall for most of the season.
The linebacking corps, which is led by senior Derrick Lewis, has been free to fly around and cause chaos all year while the front four occupies blockers.
“All three of their linebackers, they’re very athletic and they read well and they run sideline to sideline,” Mangold said. “Those guys really make the bulk of their tackles. They’re going to rely on their speed and play their defense. They play it well and they have confidence in what they’re lined up in that they can stop you.”
New Braunfels got its most complete effort last week against the Rattlers and will once again try to avoid penalties and turnovers that take potential points off the board.
The Unicorns’ offense features quarterback Peyton Driggers (1,658 total yards, 23 TDs), running back Ryker Purdy (619 yards, 10 TDs) and wide receiver Lucas Dorrow (379 yards, five TDs). However, New Braunfels has a plethora of other weapons, including WRs Bryson Dyer, Garrett Thompson, Craig Johnson and Zak Aleman.
During last year’s 26-23 win in Schertz, the Unicorns also leaned on tight end Myles Miller, who made six catches in that game.
The Unicorns will look to once again handle Clemens’ physicality at the point of attack while attempting to spoil the Buffs’ hopes of an unbeaten run through district play. Mangold said his team is prepared for another 26-6A slugfest.
“We understand what’s on the line and we’ll be ready to go out and play our best game,” the coach said.
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
