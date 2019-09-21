New Braunfels Christian Academy improved to 2-0 in district play on Thursday night by way of a dominant 3-0 sweep against Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at home.
The Lady Cats (27-5 overall) won by respective scores of 25-10, 25-4 and 25-11 to end the evening early.
“The girls played great overall,” New Braunfels Christian head coach Megan Dugie said. “We hit the court determined and seemed to play that way throughout all three sets. I was able to give every girl playing time, which is always great to be able to give the younger ones district game experience.”
New Braunfels Christian’s attack was paced by the duo of Camdyn Doucet and Hailey Hamlett, who delivered 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Ellie Wineinger (six kills) and Kiana Van Haaren (four kills) also got into the act, while setter Adria Galles handed out 37 assists in the triumph.
“We had fun tonight and our fast offense allowed us to keep OLH out of its system a bit,” Dugie said. “We were able to keep the momentum throughout the entire game and that’s always something we strive for.”
Van Haaren posted two blocks as well for NBCA, while Jessica Hammock added one block. Galles served up five aces for the Lady Cats and Hamlett tallied four aces, while the tandem of Doucet and Wineinger each notched three aces.
The Lady Cats are now scheduled to hit the road this coming Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. contest against Hallettsville Sacred Heart. New Braunfels Christian Academy has won five matches in a row and remains in first place in the TAPPS District 4-3A standings.
NBCA caps its first round of district matches this Thursday by hosting San Antonio Castle Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.