SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels boys may have seen a 2-0 lead vanish in the second half of Friday night’s playoff opener against San Antonio Reagan, but following a decisive penalty shootout, it was the Rattlers who disappeared from the Class 6A postseason.
The Unicorns (11-9-2) battled through two extra 10-minute sessions to force a penalty shootout for the right to advance to the area round. Head coach Russell Houston’s club prevailed 5-4 to cap a thrilling victory at NEISD’s Blossom Athletic Complex.
