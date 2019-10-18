NEW BRAUNFELS (4-2, 1-2) AT STEELE (4-2, 1-2)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Lehnhoff Stadium, 1100 Elbel Road, Schertz
Last season
— Steele won 24-14.
Player spotlight
— New Braunfels WR Bryson Dyer has made his return from injury in recent weeks and has provided even more speed on the outside for the Unicorns. Dyer is averaging 15.5 yards per touch.
— Steele QB Wyatt Begeal has been a starter since his freshman season and the junior is beginning to blossom as an all-around player. Begeal leads the Knights in both passing yards (1,384) and rushing yards (420) in addition to total touchdowns (17).
Outlook
— The Unicorns are looking to rebound from consecutive setbacks in District 26-6A, but New Braunfels has been down this road before — during 2018, to be exact. Despite the losses, head coach Glenn Mangold’s team still controls its own playoff fate with four games remaining in the regular season. The key moving forward is eliminating turnovers and limiting penalties that have cost New Braunfels points in every contest thus far. The Unicorns still hope to get senior LB Matt Littlejohn back from injury at some point, which should provide an instant boost.
— The Knights may be 1-2 in District 26-6A, but those losses have come against Clemens and Judson. In other words, Steele is just as solid as ever. In addition to Begeal, the Knights have playmakers on offense in RBs De’Quavion Thomas (280 yards, six TDs) and Troy Gaddis (309 yards, four TDs) and wide receiver Daryn McKnight, who has compiled 731 total yards and six scores. Senior safety Jaylon Jones, a Texas A&M commit, has been effective as a receiver also and has 23 catches for 497 yards and five TDs. Jones is joined on defense by DEs Caleb Lewis and Damion Hart and LBs Christian Garza and Micheal Sereno.
Coach Mangold says:
— “We talked about it before district, that every game is very important and there’s a tough game each week and it’s not going to ease up. We’ve just got to be persistent enough to keep doing what we’re doing. We had good workouts this week and kids are getting after it. We just have to go out and play well and not have a blunder-filled first quarter like we did [against Judson].”
