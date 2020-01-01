2019 IN REVIEW
Counting down the top 10 area sports stories from an eventful 12 months
2. NBCA athletics collects state titles
New Braunfels Christian Academy athletics as a whole has been collecting trophies for the past several seasons.
And 2019 was no different.
NBCA brought home a state volleyball championship this year, and during the spring, Kiana Van Haaren earned three gold medals and one silver at the state meet in Waco. As a result, she was named the TAPPS Class 3A Female Athlete of the Meet.
In volleyball, the Lady Cats capped their dream season in dominant fashion by sweeping Round Rock Christian 3-0.
1. Canyon softball repeats as Region IV-6A champs
After a remarkable run to the state title game in 2018, many expected the Cougarettes to take a step back in 2019 with a new-look roster.
But as Yogi Berra once said, it ended up being déjà vu all over again.
Canyon ran roughshod over the competition in District 26-6A and then seemed to get better during every round of the playoffs. Head coach Kevin Randle’s team defeated Kyle Lehman, San Antonio MacArthur, Hays, Harlingen South and Austin High en route to its second straight regional crown.
