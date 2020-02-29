As the frigid temperatures begin to give way to blue skies and sunshine, Hanna Bullard and her New Braunfels teammates are preparing for another season on the links.
The senior has blossomed into a leader for the Lady Unicorn golf team and has her sights set on a few lofty goals during her final year for Big Blue.
“I’ve made regionals all my three previous years, so definitely make regionals and I’d like to get to state this year, but our region is like the hardest in Texas for 6A,” Bullard said. “I’ll work hard to get there — hopefully a district championship, too.”
Bullard’s focus is solely on the upcoming season after she took care of her future plans this past November during a National Signing Day ceremony at NBHS. Surrounded by family members and friends, Bullard signed on the dotted line to become a part of the Dalton State College golf program in Dalton, Georgia.
The senior said that Dalton State, an NAIA institution that competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference, featured all of the qualities she was searching for in a potential school.
“I love the coach at my college,” Bullard said. “He’s probably the main reason I’m going there. He’s just so nice, plus the people and the town are really good, too. It’s small and far away, but it’s really nice.”
Bullard has spent the past several seasons excelling for New Braunfels and also on the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour. Bullard has earned first team all-district and academic all-district accolades in addition to notching multiple wins on the STPGA Tour.
Unicorns head coach Glenn Phair has been there to witness Bullard’s growth. In fact, sometimes he finds it hard to believe that she took up the game of golf as a freshman just four short years ago.
“In my 20 years of coaching, Hanna Bullard has made the largest leap in reference to becoming a college athlete in her sport,” Phair said. “Her work ethic the past two years is bar none and she will excel at the next level because of it. Dalton State College will be the perfect fit for her and her game. I cannot give her and her family enough accolades.”
Bullard said she dipped her toe into the proverbial water as a ninth grader and soon found that she might have a future in the sport.
“Freshman year was kind of a trial year — was I going to like this?” Bullard said. “I liked it, and then my sophomore year I started getting better and I knew that I wanted to play in college.”
Her recruiting process began in earnest during her junior year at New Braunfels as she searched for a few possible destinations. Bullard said that in golf, composure and behavior on the course can be as important as showcasing one’s skills in front of interested coaches and scouts.
“Anyone can post good scores, but coaches like to go see how you play, your attitude, how you react with other people because in golf you have to interact with other people and be nice,” Bullard said with a laugh. “I feel like it’s a little bit different because in other sports it’s easier to go to their games. Golf is more outside-of-school recruiting.”
Bullard and the Lady Unicorns are now working to prepare for the District 26-6A tournament on April 1 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. After that, Bullard hopes to have a few more high school events to compete in before turning her attention to Dalton State.
Once enrolled, the senior said she plans to study business.
