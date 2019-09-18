Canyon senior Lauren Woitena didn’t spend much time focusing on birthday candles Tuesday night at the Cougar Den.
Instead, the outside hitter helped extinguish Smithson Valley’s chances of a comeback bid.
The Cougarettes (23-13, 2-0) defeated their Comal ISD rivals in four sets, winning by respective scores of 25-23, 25-12, 16-25 and 25-14. The only speed bump came during the Lady Rangers’ victory in the third game, but Canyon ensured that it was only a temporary setback after regaining its rhythm in set No. 4.
Woitena said she and her teammates never wavered and mentioned last Friday’s come-from-behind win over the Lady Unicorns as potential motivation.
“The belief on our team is phenomenal,” Woitena said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. The New Braunfels game, being down two sets was nothing — just like losing one set tonight after winning two was nothing. We respect all our opponents and we never doubt them for a second, so that’s another big component that helps us win these games.”
Smithson Valley (17-13, 0-2) appeared to have the inside track to a victory in the opening set after strong plays from Esther Du’Glas, Jaci Mesa, Austin Burrell, Tanyse Moehrig and Jada West fueled an 11-6 lead.
Woitena countered with three points in a row, and Canyon continued to chip away at its deficit until Kyla Malone notched a kill to tie the score at 14 points apiece. The set later reached 23-all before Woitena tallied a powerful hit, and moments later, the Lady Rangers committed a costly error.
It was smooth sailing for the Cougarettes in the second set after the back row sparked a quick 7-1 run. Matti Theurer and Victoria Fontenot each made diving saves before Theurer notched a point to send the Canyon student section into hysterics.
Canyon continued to surge from there, as Woitena, Malone, Angel Jones and Erin Jones helped wrap up a 25-12 win.
Smithson Valley managed to put it all together in the third set, though, and cruised to a 25-16 triumph behind stellar efforts from Naomi Ortiz, Kate Myles, Du’Glas, Erin Feely and Mesa. Myles proved to be the biggest thorn in the Cougarettes’ side during the game and used an emphatic southpaw spike to keep her team alive.
However, Canyon wasn’t about to see its hard-fought lead evaporate. Woitena, Emma Jubela, Malone and Erin Jones helped their team build a 23-14 advantage in the fourth set before freshman Maya Jones capped the match with her second kill of the evening.
After beginning the season at less than 100 percent, the Cougarettes’ roster is finally at full strength and the team appears to be improving by the week. Malone, who posted a match-high 14 kills on Tuesday, said the return of Jubela in the middle makes Canyon an even tougher team all-around.
“We’re really excited to have Emma back,” Malone said. “We started off a little rocky in our season, but we talked about things both on and off the court. It’s been rolling on from there and it’s been great.”
Du’Glas paced the Lady Rangers with 13 kills in the loss, while Shaylan Wright dished out 16 assists. Ashley Acuna tallied 22 digs along the back row and Alexa Pyle recorded a pair of blocks.
The Cougarettes saw a pair of seniors achieve major milestones on Tuesday night. Angel Jones registered the 1,000th kill of her high school career and finished with a dozen in the match, while Theurer posted the 1,000th dig as a Canyon varsity performer en route to notching 27 total.
Meanwhile, Erin Jones finished with 24 assists, while Malone added 13 digs to complete a double-double. As for Woitena, she delivered a dozen kills and also took home the perfect gift — a District 26-6A victory.
“It was a good birthday present for the big one-eight,” Woitena said.
Canyon is now set to travel to Schertz for a showdown with Clemens Friday night at 7 p.m. Smithson Valley is slated to take on East Central Friday night at 7 p.m. in San Antonio.
