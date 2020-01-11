SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers atoned for their first loss of the season by outdueling Leander 5-4 Friday afternoon at Leander ISD’s Grizzly Classic.
Smithson Valley (4-1 overall) was upended 3-1 by Highland Park in its tournament opener on Thursday, but head coach Jason Adkins’ team toppled Leander thanks to a hat trick from Jewel Mann and single goals by Jadelin Castillo and Esther Hicks.
Mann also dished out an assist in the win, as did Taylor Swenson (two), Sabrina Taber and Castillo.
Melyna Martinez and Sophia Phelan split time in goal and each posted one save in 40 minutes.
During Thursday’s opener, Maddie Malo tallied the Lady Rangers’ lone goal, while Martinez played all 80 minutes and registered three saves.
Smithson Valley is scheduled to cap the event today with a 2 p.m. match against Liberty Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.