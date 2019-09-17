SABINAL — The Guardians got back to basics this past Friday while breaking through for their first win of 2019.
John Paul II (1-2) ran the ball 40 times for a total of 223 yards during its 31-20 victory over Sabinal on the road. Both Matt McCabe and Clayton Bradley eclipsed the century mark on the ground, and each found the end zone once in the first half while staking their team to a 24-8 lead.
McCabe began the scoring with a 30-yard run in the first quarter that was followed by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Rhoder to Adam Zorowski. The Guardians then saw Bradley reel off a 21-yard scoring run in the second period.
Oscar Bernal added a 22-yard field goal before intermission to give his team a 16-point edge.
Sabinal struck back for TDs in the third and fourth periods, but a 3-yard score by Bradley in the final stanza put the finishing touches on the non-district triumph.
McCabe finished with 112 yards and a TD on 20 carries, while Bradley ran for 101 yards and a pair of scores on 13 totes. Zorowski caught both of Rhoder’s completions in the contest and tallied 49 yards and a TD.
Up Next
Head coach Rene Maldonado’s squad is now scheduled to host Austin Eastside Memorial Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Warriors run past Jubilee Academy
SAN ANTONIO — Bracken Christian only needed one half of football to defeat San Antonio Jubilee Academy Friday night away from home.
The Warriors (2-1) won 60-13 after blanking the opposition 34-0 in the first quarter and adding another 26 points before halftime.
Travis Wolf was 7 of 12 passing for 212 yards and five touchdowns, with Trey Vandewalle making five catches for 158 yards and hauling in four of those scores. Evan Mahan added two catches for 54 yards and a TD and also ran for a team-high 96 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Wolf found the end zone on the ground as well, as did Joshua Schroeder.
On defense, Ty Wolf notched six total tackles, including one for loss. Collin Humphries posted three stops and made one behind the line of scrimmage as well. Travis Wolf picked off a pair of passes, while teammate Caleb Brand also notched an interception.
Up Next
Head coach Hosea Stredic’s team now heads into its bye week and will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 27 to host Giddings State School at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.