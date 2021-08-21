After a tough day against three top-flight opponents, the Lady Unicorns are set to vie for a silver bracket title Saturday as the 44th Fraulein Volleyfest comes to a conclusion.
New Braunfels (7-10 overall) came into Friday as a part of Pool 1 and dropped three matches against El Paso Franklin (25-10, 25-22), Dripping Springs (25-15, 24-26, 25-14) and Westlake (25-22, 25-20). As a result, head coach Heather Sledge’s team will compete at home on Saturday in the silver bracket and opens the last day of competition against Round Rock at 10 a.m.
