SAN MARCOS — The Texas State softball team continued a strong start of the season when the Bobcats won their first game of the day before going down to the wire with a nationally-ranked team for the second straight day at the 2020 NCFA Division Leadoff Classic.
The Bobcats opened Saturday with a 7-3 victory over Louisville before falling 3-1 against No. 23-ranked Auburn. Texas State began the tournament with a 5-2 victory over fellow Sun Belt Conference member, South Alabama, before dropping a 2-1 decision against No. 15-ranked Kentucky on Friday.
In their first game on Saturday, Texas State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the second inning. Sara Vanderford doubled, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a single through the right side by Caitlin Rogers, before scoring on a single by Caitlyn Rogers.
Texas State expanded its lead to 5-0 when the Bobcats scored four runs in the third inning. Tara Oltman opened the inning with a single down the line and advanced to second on a single to left field by Haleigh MacKay. After Molly Damiani came into pinch run for MacKay, she and Oltman moved up to second-and-third base, respectively, on a wild pitch. They both scored on Vanderford’s single to left field. Vanderford advanced to second on the throw. After a pitching change, Samara Lagway drove in Vanderford with a ground-rule double to left field. Rogers hit a single up the middle to drive in Lagway.
Louisville scored its first run in the sixth inning when Caitlin Ferguson hit a home run to left field before both teams ended the game scoring two runs in the seventh inning.
Rogers opened Texas State’s half of the inning drawing a base on balls and advanced to second on Eliza Eberhard’s single to right-center. Rogers scored the first run in the inning, and Eberhard advanced to third on a single to right-center by Christiana McDowell. Eberhard scored on a sacrifice fly by Tara Oltmann.
Louisville’s two runs came when Celene Funke drove in Jenna Servi from first base with a triple to right-center. Ferguson singled to first base, driving in Funke.
Dalilah Barrera pitched a complete game for the Bobcats as she had 13 strikeouts without any walks. She surrendered nine hits.
In game two, for the second straight day, Texas State took an early 1-0 lead against a nationally ranked team when Bailee Carter led off the first inning with a single up the middle. After the Bobcats loaded the bases with one out, A. Bell beat the throw on Auburn’s attempt to turn a double play, allowing Carter to score.
Auburn regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning when a pinch-runner stole second and came around to score on a double by Aspyn Godwin. Then, Madison Koepke singled to left to drive in Godwin and gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
They added to their lead in the seventh inning when another pinch-runner, Carlee McCondichi, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third base. She scored when Tyler King beat out an infield hit to short.
Up next
Texas State closes out the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic when they play an exhibition game against the USA Olympic Team at 11 a.m. on Field 8.
Texas State returns home to host the Bobcat Classic on Feb. 13-16 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats will play UTSA at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13. They play Saint Louis at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, before playing a doubleheader against Saint Louis and Wichita State on Feb. 15. They close out the tournament versus Wichita State at noon on Feb. 16.
