For the Wildcat fans who had to put quite a few miles on their vehicles over the first four weeks of the season, Friday night’s home opener was worth the wait.
New Braunfels Christian Academy defeated The Christian School at Castle Hills 52-6 in a game that was halted in the third quarter due to the 45-point mercy rule. NBCA (4-1) led 24-0 after the opening stanza and continued to surge from that point forward.
The offense was balanced against the Eagles, as quarterback Rett Elrod was 5 of 7 passing for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Luke Bales racked up 160 rushing yards and two scores on five carries. Bales also added a 60-yard TD reception.
Gavin Kelly also had success through the air, as he was 3 for 3 for 64 yards and a score and also ran in a 27-yard TD. David Van Horn added four carries for 81 yards and a score, while Jackson Austin hauled in one pass that went for a 54-yard TD.
Baxter Peabody also added a receiving score on a 4-yard catch.
The defense kept Castle Hills in check all evening long. Brady Hines snagged an interception for the Wildcats, and the duo of Jay Wade (three sacks) and R.C. Skelton (two sacks) consistently pressured the Eagles’ signal caller.
Kelly and Hampton McCollum were also listed as impact performers on defense by NBCA head coach Josh Wood.
The Wildcats are now scheduled to open TAPPS Six-Man Division II District 2 competition on Friday by traveling to Waco to battle the Live Oak Classical School Falcons (0-5) at 7:30 p.m.
