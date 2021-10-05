The Lady Wolves sent Bandera packing following a 3-0 sweep Friday night at home in District 28-4A competition.
Davenport (16-19, 2-1) took down the Lady Bulldogs by respective scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-13. Head coach Alyce Peters’ club now sits alone in third place in the league standings and holds a one-game edge over Fredericksburg (1-2 in 28-4A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.