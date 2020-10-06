New Braunfels fought its way back into the District 27-6A win column Friday night at home after handing Steele a 3-0 loss.
The Lady Unicorns (4-2, 2-1) won by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-22 and received a dozen kills from Morgan Baese.
