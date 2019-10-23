SAN MARCOS — The Lady Unicorns moved one victory closer to sewing up a playoff bid Tuesday night after sweeping San Marcos 3-0 on the road.
New Braunfels (28-17, 8-4) defeated the Lady Rattlers by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-16 as Morgan Baese provided a team-high nine kills and Lena Baumann posted 17 assists.
Madison Glassco supplied 16 digs and six kills, while Edie Welch tallied 13 digs and Ella Brunson dished out another 11 assists. Rian Millership finished with six kills and two blocks, while Keriann Kallus added six additional kills in the triumph.
Head coach Heather Sledge’s team needs one win in its final two matches to sew up one of District 26-6A’s final two available postseason berths. Next up for New Braunfels is a 7 p.m. match against Clemens Friday night in Schertz.
Cougarettes cruise
CONVERSE — Canyon clinched District 26-6A’s No. 2 playoff seed Friday night following its 25-10, 25-12, 25-8 sweep of Judson in Converse.
The Cougarattes (31-15, 10-2) will face District 25-6A’s third-place team when the UIL postseason begins in two weeks.
In Tuesday’s victory, Lauren Woitena and McKenzie Woitena collected six and five kills, respectively, and Taylor Thorpe delivered 10 assists. Carly Henderson led the back row with nine digs, while Matti Theurer finished with eight digs and four aces.
Canyon is now scheduled to host Steele Friday night at 7 p.m.
