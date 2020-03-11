It may be a new era for Smtihson Valley softball, but the results thus far in 2020 have been reminiscent of the glory days.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Rangers (12-6, 2-0) rallied for an 8-6 victory after fending off the Cougarettes’ final push on the road. It was Smithson Valley’s first win over Canyon since 2015.
Head coach Amanda Wolf-Schramm, who took over Smithson Valley’s program during the offseason, said she was proud of her team for continuing to battle despite a few hiccups along the way.
“I told these guys they could have easily given up at the beginning,” Wolf-Schramm said. “They just had that energy. They kept with us and we kind of had to refocus and reset and do the things we know the Smithson Valley Rangers can do.”
Smithson Valley overcame an early 2-0 deficit to take a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Cougarettes (12-8, 1-1) later vaulted ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Catherine Kuhn, who drove in three of Canyon’s six total runs in the contest.
The momentum appeared to be shifting to the Cougarettes’ dugout for good when relief pitcher Bella Mitchell struck out the first two batters she faced in the top of the sixth, but a two-base error and a walk drawn by Lauren Gonzales breathed new life into the Lady Rangers’ lineup.
Lexi Vasquez strode to the plate next, and following a foul ball, she muscled a pitch up and over the fence in dead center field for a go-ahead three-run home run. Vasquez’s blast, which came on a high strike, changed the complexion of the game.
“Honestly, I wasn’t going up there thinking too much,” Vazquez said of her big hit. “I was just saying, ‘I need to do this for my team.’ I wanted to win, I wanted to get a hit for my team and I just went up there with the mentality to just let loose and have fun.”
Smithson Valley reliever Ryanne Limon retired Canyon in order in the bottom of the sixth and Gonzales poked an RBI single up the middle with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Rangers an 8-5 lead.
However, the Cougarettes weren’t about to go down quietly.
Canyon loaded the bases with one out during its final trip to the plate and pulled closer when Kuhn scampered home on a passed ball. Pitcher Seneca Anthony, who started the game for Smithson Valley, had previously reentered the contest and buckled down by striking out back-to-back hitters to clinch the win.
“We’re lucky and fortunate enough to have two pitchers that kind of have different looks and I was proud of both of them,” Wolf-Schramm said. “Ryanne had to come in and have Seneca’s back and Seneca had to come back in and have Ryanne’s back, and that’s what a family does — they have each other’s backs until the end.”
For the Cougarettes, it was a tough setback given the fact that seven of the Lady Rangers’ eight runs were unearned. At the same time, Canyon head coach Kevin Randle said his team can’t afford to sulk while competing in such a difficult district.
“That’s what we just told the kids — you can’t hang your heads because of this,” Randle said. “Teams are going to take some losses this year in district. I just believe this is a super competitive district and it’s going to come down to the last week to see what those playoff positions are. We can’t sit and feel sorry for ourselves at this point. We’ve just got to find a way to get better.”
The Cougarettes seized a two-run lead early thanks to a pair of sacrifice flies from Kuhn, but Smithson Valley struck for four runs in the fourth inning to take its first lead of the ballgame. Maddie MacDougall hit a double and later scored on an error before Savannah Coonts and Hannah Pair delivered consecutive RBI singles.
Another fielding miscue by Canyon allowed Sedona Webb to sprint home and give the visitors a 4-2 edge.
Canyon answered almost immediately, as Hunter Vestal and Andrea Gutierrez each launched solo home runs in the bottom of the fourth to knot the score at 4-4. Kuhn then put the Cougarettes back on top by driving an RBI double to the gap in right-center field, but Vasquez’s three-run bomb ultimately proved to be the difference.
“We can beat anybody as long as we play as a team,” Vasquez said. “It’s a tough district, but we’re ready to take it on.”
Limon collected the win after tossing three frames and giving up two runs — one earned — on a pair of hits. She struck out four, while Anthony fanned six batters in her four innings of work.
Mitchell took the loss for Canyon after surrendering one earned run on three hits in her three frames from the pitcher’s circle.
