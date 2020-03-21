The Cougarettes once again traversed an arduous path this season within District 26-6A and finished a whisker shy of notching their second consecutive trip to the Class 6A postseason.
Canyon’s journey during the 2019-20 campaign featured a 10-3 start to the season and a clean sweep of rival New Braunfels in 26-6A competition. The Cougarettes won the first matchup 58-44 at home on Jan. 3 and then claimed a 66-53 triumph on the road on Jan. 28.
Ultimately, head coach Zeb Burleson’s team saw its playoff aspirations come down to one contest against Clemens on Feb. 4. After winning the first meeting 36-34 at home, Canyon dropped the rematch 62-55 in Schertz as the Lady Buffs went on to sew up the district’s final postseason berth.
Still, it was yet another competitive year on the court for the Cougarettes, who saw six players take home accolades from 26-6A. Canyon also placed 13 players on the academic all-district squad.
Senior guard Kirsten Zaruba led the way by landing on the 26-6A first team. The 3-point specialist averaged 9.3 points per game for the Cougarettes and was once again a spark plug on the offensive end of the floor.
Meanwhile, the tandem of senior Kirstyn Drum and freshman Emery Black each earned a place on the District 26-6A second team.
Drum, a forward, supplied 8.7 points per game this season and teamed with Zaruba the past several years to make up a formidable one-two scoring punch. Black, a freshman, excelled during her first year of varsity competition and directed the offense while posting 6.4 points per outing.
The Cougarettes also watched as more three performers — senior Chanler McFarland, sophomore Kyla Malone and freshman Chayse Goetz — occupied spots on the honorable mention list.
McFarland, a guard/forward, averaged 6.6 points per contest, while Malone, a forward, added 5.2 points per game for Burleson’s team. Goetz, a guard, led the team by putting in 9.5 points per game and showed improvement as the year progressed.
Those making the cut for academic all-district honors were: Drum, Zaruba, McFarland, Malone, Black, Goetz, Jayda Masters, Matti Theurer, Destiny Bravo, Alanis Colon Perez, Madison Parham, Stephani McMonagle and Aniya Hicks.
Overall, Canyon went 20-14 this past season and finished 6-8 in district play. The Cougarettes are set to bid farewell to eight graduating seniors: Masters, Theurer, Zaruba, Drum, McFarland, McMonagle, Kim Reynoso and Trinity Williford.
