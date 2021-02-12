Inclement weather pushed back the Cougarettes’ Class 5A playoff opener against Leander Rouse from Thursday night to tonight.
The venue has also changed from Hays High School in Buda to Canyon Lake in Fischer. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
