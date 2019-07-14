EL CAMPO — The New Braunfels Senior Softball All-Stars opened the Texas East State Tournament by making a bold statement Friday night in El Campo.
Playing at Zlotnik Park, New Braunfels blanked Channelview 11-0 in a game that was halted after the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule. New Braunfels’ lineup cranked out eight hits in the opener, while pitcher Kaitlyn Fedde spun a two-hitter and struck out nine while working a complete game.
New Braunfels wasted little time seizing the momentum against the Section 2 champions, as Mycah Seelhammer plated both Felicity Mancinas and Amaya Moss with a two-RBIdouble in the top of the first. Mancinas and Moss each got aboard by drawing a walk.
Fedde cruised through the next three frames and New Braunfels tacked on three more runs in the fourth before adding the knockout punch with an additional six tallies in the fifth.
Mancinas and Laci Silva posted consecutive RBI singles in the fourth and then repeated the feat in the fifth to give New Braunfels a commanding 9-0 advantage. Aaleeyah Longoria pushed the game into mercy-rule territory by driving a two-run double to center.
Fedde closed the book on Channelview in the bottom half of the frame by working around a walk and a single to preserve the shutout.
Silva went 3 for 4 in the contest with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. The trio of Mancinas, Seelhammer and Longoria all drove in two runs as well, while Mancinas and Brianna Farias each crossed the plate twice.
New Braunfels faced Section 3 champion East End Saturday night in a game that ended after the press deadline. An update on the Senior All-Stars’ progress will be printed in Tuesday’s edition.
