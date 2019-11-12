Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs adds another hole-in-one to the long list of talented golfers on the course. The latest lucky golfer is Derrick Smith, who shot a hole-in-one on Nov. 7.
Smith scored his hole-in-one on the par 3 15th hole, measuring 157 yards and used his 7-iron.
This is his first career hole-in-one.
“The staff at Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs wishes to congratulate Derrick on his accomplishment of achieving his first hole-in-one here at Landa Park Golf Course,” said Chad Donegan, General Manager and PGA Head Golf Professional.
