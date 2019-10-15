SCHERTZ — Clemens used a string of 41 consecutive points to upend Canyon Friday night at home in District 26-6A competition.
The Cougars (0-6, 0-3) fell 41-13 despite taking a 7-0 lead after the opening stanza.
Canyon surged ahead with 3:19 to play in the first quarter when Dallas Gomez found Jacob Garcia for a 7-yard scoring pass. Cameron Welch applied the PAT to put the Cougars up 7-0.
However, the Buffaloes’ offense — led by dual-threat signal caller Max Didomenico — quickly righted the ship. Didomenico tallied a 34-yard touchdown run to help knot the score and then gave Clemens its first lead of the night when he broke loose for a 71-yard sprint into the end zone.
The Buffs went into halftime up 27-7 after a pair of Noah Villegas field goals and a 41-yard TD burst by running back A’mari Williams.
Didomenico, who finished the game with 206 yards on the ground, added rushing scores of 42 and 23 yards in the third quarter to ice the victory.
The Cougars capped the games scoring when Sayveon Jarrett recorded a 3-yard TD jaunt with 3:59 left in the final stanza.
Jarrett rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries for Canyon, while Micah Williford added 46 yards on eight totes and Game ran for an additional 36 yards.
Defensively, Robert Crandall, Caden Holt, Cade Stephens and Wesley Crandell all registered seven total tackles. Holt notched one sack in the setback.
Head coach Joe Lepsis’ team will continue to search for its first breakthrough of 2019 this Friday when it travels to San Antonio to battle East Central.
