SPRING BRANCH — Led by a stout defensive and hard-nosed run game, the Smithson Valley Rangers handled their invaders, the East Central Hornets, with ease on Friday night.
The Rangers won 45-17 at home to move to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District 26-6A.
After the game, Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill gave credit to the offense and special teams for their dominant performance.
“We stopped their running game in the first quarter and blocked a couple of kicks,” Hill said. “Our running game got going and let us score. We had them swimming upstream.”
Smithson Valley started with the ball, and Greg Eggleston eventually saved the drive on a 3-yard run on fourth down. Eggleston finished the drive with a patient 5-yard touchdown run up the middle.
After a successful point after attempt by senior kicker Joaquin Rodriguez, the Rangers led 7-0 with 6:20 to go in the first quarter.
East Central didn’t have quite the same success on its opening drive. The Hornets were forced to a three-and-out less than a minute in, and their punt attempt was nearly blocked.
Eggleston started the Rangers’ next drive with a bang by way of a 24-yard run, as he tiptoed down the left sideline. Gombert connected with Eric Titzman for a 10-yard pass following the long run, and senior running back Jacob Forton put the team on his back for the rest of the drive before finishing with a 4-yard touchdown run at the end of the quarter.
Rodriguez’s successful PAT made the score 14-0.
East Central started the second quarter with a new energy. Senior running back Deangelo Rosemond pushed the Hornets past midfield with a 9-yard run. On a near three-and-out, Smithson Valley committed a facemask penalty that placed East Central on their opponent’s 34-yard line. However, the Hornets were forced to punt.
East Central’s defense stepped up on the next drive, but the Rangers answered defensively with an immediate three-and-out. On top of that, the Hornets were put in a tricky position punting against the wind, and Smithson Valley took over on their opponent’s 27-yard line after only a 7-yard kick.
Forton again led the charge on the Rangers’ next drive. He brought them to the East Central’s 15-yard line before the march stalled and Rodriguez was called to kick a field goal. He was successful from 31 yards out, bringing the score to 17-0 Rangers with 2:21 to go in the half.
East Central fought hard to try and put some points on the board before halftime. Rosemond ran for a nice 11-yard gain out of the wildcat formation, and sophomore quarterback Caden Bosanko found junior wide receiver Anston Bryant-Kelley for a 24-yard pass to put the Hornets on Smithson Valley’s 33-yard line.
East Central didn’t quite have enough time to score, though, and Bosanko was intercepted on a last second heave by senior free safety Mason Livingston.
Rosemond started the second half for East Central with an electrifying 31-yard run, and it looked like the Hornets might have some momentum to build on. Unfortunately for them, Bosanko threw another interception — this one to junior cornerback Jalen Nutt — on a risky screen pass to set up the Rangers on their opponent’s 46-yard line.
The running game for Smithson Valley remained alive to begin the second half, as a 10-yard run by Eggleston and a 20-yard run by junior running back Gabe Hoskins put the Rangers on the 3-yard line. Forton finished the drive for his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run on a sweep to the right.
The Rangers had a roller coaster of a drive on their next possession.
It didn’t start off well, as Gombert was sacked early on. They benefited from a 15-yard penalty, but it was undone after they committed a 15-yard penalty on the next play.
Things heated up in the next few snaps, starting with a 17-yard pass to midfield to junior wide receiver Cooper Douglass. A roughing-the-passer penalty moved them to their opponent’s 33-yard line, and Gombert threw a beautiful over-the-shoulder pass to senior tight end Austin Howell for a 21-yard gain, putting Smithson Valley on the 4-yard line.
Again, a penalty knocked the Rangers backward, but they were back inside the 5-yard line after a patient connection with senior tight end Chandler Cole. After being stood-up on the 1-yard line once, Forton barreled his way in for a touchdown run with 20 seconds to go in the third quarter, making the score 31-0, Rangers, after the successful PAT.
The wind seemed to be out of East Central’s sails at that point. The Hornets weren’t able to make any notable gains on their next drive, and it took less than a minute for them to punt it away.
Hoskins was the running back of choice on Smithson Valley’s next drive. After pounding the ball with him early in the drive, he exploded for a 47-yard touchdown right through the teeth of the defense. With 7:52 to go in the game, the Rangers had a commanding lead of 38-0, with senior kicker Colby Wright converting the PAT this time.
Finally, East Central had a breakthrough. On the very first play of its next drive, Rosemond eluded the defense for a 75-yard touchdown, outrunning every defender by a considerable pace. The Noah Chavez PAT capped off the drive, and the Hornets were on the board, 38-7.
Smithson Valley’s backup running backs — junior Justin Avery and senior Braxton Bounds — took final control of the offense. Following positive run after positive run, Bounds finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown, increasing the lead 45-7 with a made Wright PAT.
The Hornets then tacked on a final score before the clock expired.
Despite the lopsided outcome, Hill said his team doesn’t have any time to celebrate its crucial district victory.
“Nobody feels good in this district,” Hill said. “We did what we had to do tonight, and that’s all you do in this league. Obviously, some big trains are coming down the track.”
The Rangers are scheduled to host the Judson Rockets this coming Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.