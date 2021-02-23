The Cougarettes exploded for a season-high point total Monday night at home while advancing to the third round of the UIL postseason for the first time since 2009.
Canyon (22-3) overwhelmed San Antonio Lanier at every juncture and saw its defense lead to countless fast-break opportunities during a 70-47 romp in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team used its superior length to disrupt passing lanes and force the Lady Voks (17-7) to settle for lengthy shots from beyond the perimeter. Once those looks began to miss their mark, Canyon embarked on a 22-2 run in the second and third quarters that fueled a one-sided victory at the Cougar Den.
“We got out and we ran,” Burleson said. “We didn’t come down and run any half-court sets or half-court offense. They were forcing us into playing fast and it worked out to our advantage.”
Kyla Malone and Madison Parham helped the Cougarettes seize momentum in the opening stanza thanks to some dirty work in the low block. The duo posted consecutive putbacks to give Canyon a 12-8 lead, and Parham then created a turnover that led to a transition layup by Chayse Goetz.
Goetz capped the quarter with a flurry and added two 3-pointers — the second of which beat the buzzer — to give her team a 22-15 edge heading into the second period.
Canyon stretched its advantage to double digits following another lay-in from Goetz and a 3 from Alanis Colon Perez, and Evie Skolaut provided a spark prior to halftime as the Cougarettes ended the half on a 10-2 surge. Skolaut scored six of those points herself on a pair of scoop layups and a floater in the lane.
Canyon led 44-29 at the break and put the hammer down by opening the third quarter with 12 consecutive points. Emery Black, Aniya Hicks and Malone each provided two buckets as the Cougarettes’ edge ballooned to 27 points.
“Late in the second quarter and in the third quarter, we extended the lead enough where it would be comfortable,” Burleson said. “[Lanier] hit some shots early but then they got tired and the jump shots stopped falling, and that allowed us to get out and run the break.”
Canyon substituted heavily in the final quarter and saw Ciarra Vidrine tally her first four points of the season down the stretch. The Cougarettes’ scoring effort was paced by Goetz’s 15 points, while Hicks and Malone both chipped in 10 points.
Black and Parham each added eight points during the playoff win.
Canyon is now set to face Cedar Park in the regional quarterfinal round. Details of that contest had not yet been announced as of press time Monday night.
