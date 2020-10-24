BOERNE — Canyon fought past Boerne Champion 3-1 Friday night on the road to open its second round of District 26-5A matches.
The Cougarettes (12-1, 9-0) brushed off a 25-21 loss in the opening set to claim the next three games by scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-9. It was the ninth win in a row for head coach Heather Sanders’ team, which saw Maya Jones, Erin Jones and McKenzie Woitena combine for 25 kills.
