KERRVILLE — The Lady Cats sprinted past Our Lady of the Hills 3-0 Tuesday night in Kerrville to improve to a perfect 6-0 in district play.
New Braunfels Christian Academy (32-5 overall) was victorious by scores of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-10.
Hailey Hamlett provided a team-best 13 kills in the win, while Camdyn Doucet added seven kills and Adria Galles finished with 31 assists. Kacey Bronnenberg posted five aces in the sweep for head coach Megan Dugie’s club.
NBCA is now set to host Hallettsville Sacred Heart Thursday at 6 p.m. on senior night.
Lady Guardians earn win
SEGUIN — John Paul II breezed past San Marcos Academy 3-0 Tuesday night at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
The Lady Guardians (20-13, 2-1) posted respective scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-12.
John Paul II’s attack was paced by the duo of Emily Moon and Abbey Beckwith, who each delivered 11 kills. Meanwhile, Maura Asadourian dished out 23 assists and Alexis Ybarra notched nine digs along the back row.
The Lady Guardians are slated to travel to Boerne tonight to face Geneva at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.