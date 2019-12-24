SAN MARCOS — Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital announced Wednesday that 14 players have signed to play with the Bobcats on the first day of the early signing period.
“It was quite interesting for me to go through a full year and see what type of personnel we have and where we stand as a football team,” Spavital said. “We made the decision halfway through last season that we needed to add more experience across the board at all positions. With that emphasis, you are going to see a lot of transfers in this class.”
Spavital announced Wednesday that the Bobcats had added two transfers from four-year institutions, seven junior college players and five high school seniors during the 2020 early signing period.
Silas Robinson and Jahmyl Jeter are the four-year transfers. Robinson comes to Texas State after playing the last two seasons at Arkansas, while Jeter is transferring from Oklahoma State after playing in high school at San Antonio Brennan High School.
The junior college transfers include Russell Baker, Alex Costilla, Grid Isidore, Drue Jackson, Isaiah Karriem, Brock Sturges, and Maureese Wren.
The most highly decorated among the junior college group is Sturges, who was tabbed as the fourth-best running back in the nation by JucoJunction.com.
He also earned NJCAA First-Team All-American honors after rushing for over 1,000 yards and averaging 5.2 yards per attempt at Butler last season.
The Bobcats signed four players from Tyler Junior College (Costilla, Isidore, Jackson, and Wren). Wren was ranked as the No. 37 athlete player in junior college by ESPN. Costilla is a San Marcos native, who earned All-Conference honors as a freshman and sophomore at Tyler. Isidore and Jackson earned Honorable Mention All-SWJCFC honors in 2019.
Baker comes to Texas State after being tabbed Second-Team All-SWJCFC and playing at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Karriem joins the Bobcats after playing two seasons at Mississippi Delta College.
The Bobcats also signed five high school seniors in John and Josh Emmanuel, Austin Markiewicz, Issiah Nixon, and Trenton Scott.
John and Josh Emmanuel are twin brothers who played as a defensive end and an inside linebacker at Bishop Dunne High School. They helped lead Bishop Dunne to a TAPPS state championship in 2018. John was an All-State selection in 2018, and Josh earned All-State honors in 2019.
Nixon is an all-round athlete who the Bobcats plan to play at linebacker, but he could see some action as a running back after earning First-Team All-District 20-6A honors as a junior and senior.
Scott earned All-District 14-3A honors on both the offensive and defensive lines at Luling High School, which also produced former Bobcat and NFL cornerback Craig Mager.
Markiewicz earned All-District 7-5A First-Team honors as a center after leading McKinney North to its first district championship in school history.
The Bobcats entered the signing period focusing on adding linebackers to replace three senior starters and five seniors in their top six players on the depth chart. They also wanted to build some depth on the offensive line. Texas State added five linebackers and five offensive linemen during the early signing period.
While the Bobcats have added some experience and depth in this early signing period, Spavital and his staff will be looking to add more quality players in February.
“I think that we signed a quality group of junior college and four-year transfers, but we need to continue signing more in the second period,” Spavital said. “We are adding a lot a junior college and four-year college transfers who are building depth in what we are trying to do here.”
