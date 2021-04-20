The Lady Unicorns and Lady Rangers absorbed District 27-6A losses last Friday night, as New Braunfels fell 12-2 to East Central in San Antonio and Smithson Valley was blanked 13-0 at home by league leader Judson.
The Lady Unicorns (11-11-2, 4-8) were unable to keep up with East Central’s torrid offense and lost in six frames.
