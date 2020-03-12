Eight different NBCA players were recently named to the TAPPS 4-3A all-district team as selected by the district coaches — three to the first team, three to the second team and two honorable mention picks for the Wildcats, who lost in the regional finals in February.
Juniors Hayden Holcombe and Elijah Sexton and senior Hunter Holley each were named to the first team. Holcombe and Sexton were each selected as TAPPS second team all-state choices as well.
Holcombe finished second on the team at 12.2 points a game and second in rebounding at 6.0 per outing. He was first in assists at 4.2 per game and led the team at 2.9 steals a contest. Holcombe shot 50% from the floor and 63% from the line. He led the team in scoring five times and tallied double-digit points 20 times. The team’s ironman, Holcombe averaged over 28 minutes a game.
Sexton led the team in scoring at 17.7 points a game and rebounding with 12.2 boards per contest. He shot 54% from the floor and 67% from the line. He led the team with 32 blocks and was second with 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals a game. Sexton led the team in scoring 23 times and was in double figures in 30 games.
Holley finished third in scoring at 9.4 points a game and was third at 5.9 rebounds per game. He was third on the team in assists (2.1) and steals (2.1). Holley was the team’s leading scorer three times, hit double figures on 17 occasions and made a team-best 40 treys on the season.
Three players were named to the TAPPS 4-3A second team: senior Jordan Mesa and juniors Boone Stamps and Levi Rostedt.
Mesa was fourth on the team at 6.6 points per game, connecting on 45% of his shots and 36% from 3-point range. He was fourth with 2.0 assists per game and scored in double figures seven times.
Stamps averaged 6.5 points a game, good for fifth on the team. He averaged 5.0 rebounds per game and was second with 39 made treys on the year. Stamps hit double figures seven times and led the team in scoring three times.
Rostedt played in only 12 games all season after spending most of the fall injured with a bad back. He averaged 6.1 points and was fourth with 5.3 rebounds a game. Rostedt shot 46% from the floor.
Two players were named honorable mention all district. They were sophomores Ethan Torres (5.1 points a game) and Jay Wade (5.8 points a game).
