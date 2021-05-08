SAN ANTONIO — The Rangers escaped Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 6A bi-district playoff series against San Antonio Brandeis with a 4-3 win in eight innings.
Playing at NEISD’s Sports Park, Smithson Valley (27-4) saw the Broncos plate three runs in the bottom of the sixth to help force extra frames. However, head coach Chad Koehl’s team vaulted ahead thanks to an RBI single from Ryan Ruff in the top of the eighth and then held on for the victory after Cameron Hodges danced around danger in the bottom half of the inning.
