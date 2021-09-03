The New Braunfels boys and girls each sped away from their competition to claim team titles this past weekend during the Unicorn Cross Country Invitational at Comal County Fairgrounds.
The Lady Unicorns swept the top two spots individually and occupied three out of the top five spots thanks to the work of individual champion Kennady Fontenot (11:42), runner-up Lola Daffin (11:52) and fifth-place finisher Aidyn Rundberg (12:16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.