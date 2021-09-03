NB XC

New Braunfels senior Kennady Fontenot, seen above competing at the UIL state track and field meet this spring, placed first at the Unicorn Cross Country Invitational last weekend.

The New Braunfels boys and girls each sped away from their competition to claim team titles this past weekend during the Unicorn Cross Country Invitational at Comal County Fairgrounds.

The Lady Unicorns swept the top two spots individually and occupied three out of the top five spots thanks to the work of individual champion Kennady Fontenot (11:42), runner-up Lola Daffin (11:52) and fifth-place finisher Aidyn Rundberg (12:16).

