Within the borders of the Lone Star State, the sport of football rules the realm of extracurricular activities with an iron fist.
In fact, the only activity that comes close to approaching the popularity of watching teams clash on the gridiron is spending time analyzing, predicting or reliving every aspect of the weekly matchups.
That’s why every summer, fans flock to newsstands to pick up the annual copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF). The magazine known for its preseason prognostications recently hit shelves and brought with it several weeks’ worth of information for football enthusiasts to debate until opening night finally arrives on Friday, Aug. 30.
It was a mixed bag of outcomes for local teams, as Smithson Valley was the only Class 6A school in the Herald-Zeitung’s coverage area to be chosen to qualify for the playoffs in 2019. The Rangers, who bring back a program-record 16 starters, were chosen to finish third in District 26-6A behind favorite Judson and projected runner-up Steele.
The predictions were less optimistic for New Braunfels and Canyon, which were both picked to be on the outside looking in with regard to the postseason. The Unicorns, who welcome back 10 total starters, were picked to come in fifth behind Clemens, while the Cougars, who bring back eight starters from head coach Joe Lepsis’ first season, were slated to finish seventh in the eight-team league.
East Central was chosen to take sixth after a resurgent year under head coach Joe Hubbard, while San Marcos was the choice to once again finish in the cellar in 26-6A.
DCTF had a more positive opinion of Canyon Lake’s predicted order of finish in District 14-4A-I, as head coach Charley Drum’s squad was picked third behind defending league champion Liberty Hill and offensive juggernaut Lampasas. The Hawks bring back four starters on each side of the ball and will look to book their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs after being besieged by injuries late in the 2018 campaign.
In the TAPPS portion of DCTF, the periodical picked Schertz John Paul II to take fourth place out of five teams in Division III District 3. The Guardians, who enter their second season under head coach Rene Maldonado, were extremely young in 2018 but welcome 12 starters back into the fold for 2019.
The private school ranks also include reigning TAPPS Six-Man Division II state champion Bulverde Bracken Christian and district rival New Braunfels Christian Academy. The Warriors are picked to repeat as league champs, while the Wildcats were chosen second.
Of course, none of the aforementioned picks will mean much once late August arrives and the stadium lights turn on. When that happens, every team in the state will have a chance to prove their worth in an all-out battle to try and emerge as the last squad standing.
Kickoff is a mere 49 days away.
