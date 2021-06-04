CORPUS CHRISTI — Another interruption from Mother Nature has altered Smithson Valley’s playoff schedule as the Rangers look to secure a trip to the Class 6A state tournament.
Playing in the Region IV-6A finals, head coach Chad Koehl’s team held a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth when lightning near Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Field forced a delay that stretched on for nearly three hours before the one-game playoff against Los Fresnos was officially halted.
