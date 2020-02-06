The John Paul II girls soccer team is storming into the playoffs with a ton of momentum following an unbeaten run through TAPPS District 4-III play that yielded a league championship and a 10-match winning streak.
The Lady Guardians (12-1 overall), coached by Caolan O’Gorman, absolutely dominated their district opponents, as they outscored their foes by a combined tally of 43-8 in eight total contests.
“I am really proud of the girls,” O’Gorman, who is in his first year as head coach, said. “We are blessed to have such a special group at JPII. The girls have a cohesive bond on and off the field and work tremendously hard for each other.”
The Lady Guardians are now scheduled to play The Woodlands Christian in the first round of TAPPS postseason.
NB girls outduel Steele
The Lady Unicorns defeated Steele 3-1 Tuesday night at home to remain tied with Smithson Valley atop the District 26-6A leaderboard.
New Braunfels (8-3-1, 3-0-1) got a pair of goals from Lexi Cranford and one courtesy of Caitlyn Hernandez, while assists were provided by Hernandez and Dana Hanson.
Goalkeeper Meli Garza added nine more saves to her growing season total while playing all 80 minutes for head coach Eric Norris’ squad.
The Lady Unicorns are set to travel to San Marcos on Friday night for a 7:25 p.m. match.
Canyon blanks EC 6-0
Serena Ruiz, Bianca Ruiz and Hayden Ritch all netted two goals apiece Tuesday night during Canyon’s 6-0 win over East Central.
The Cougarettes (8-1-3, 2-0-2) saw Sienna Garcia tally two assists, while Jenna Townsley, Bianca Ruiz and Ritch all had one.
Keeper Elisa Llamas recorded the shutout with one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.